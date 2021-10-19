Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,478 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $97,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. Erste Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

