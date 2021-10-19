Fmr LLC Has $100.53 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 115,951 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.29% of Corning worth $100,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 107,973 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

