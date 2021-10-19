Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,670 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Endava worth $95,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Endava by 118.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Endava by 66.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after acquiring an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.04. Endava plc has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.89.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

