Fmr LLC Sells 8,367,954 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,367,954 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $109,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $683,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 210.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $2,722,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $2,685,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 358.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

