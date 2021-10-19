Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $109.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $114.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.73.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $96.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,278,000 after buying an additional 166,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

