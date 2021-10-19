Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 4,741,684 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741,684 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $26,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

