Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 146,416 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,416 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 109,307 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

