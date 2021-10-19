Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.02.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$11.60 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.59 and a 52 week high of C$11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 78.91.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.