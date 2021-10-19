FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

FREYR Battery stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 868,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,686. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FREYR Battery stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.