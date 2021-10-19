Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,643 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after buying an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. 437,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,107,242. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

