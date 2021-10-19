Frontier Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,407 shares during the quarter. SelectQuote comprises 1.8% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $26,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 158.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 251.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 217.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 10,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

