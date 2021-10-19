Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €51.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.78 ($56.21).

Shares of FPE opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.83. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

