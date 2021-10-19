Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 531.0 days.

OTCMKTS FRNWF opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. Future has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRNWF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Future to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

