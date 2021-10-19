FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ryerson Holding Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryerson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $904.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 35.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ryerson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 13.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.