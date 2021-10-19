FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Lifted by Cormark (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

