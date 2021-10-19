FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,296,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,175,000 after purchasing an additional 373,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $27,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

