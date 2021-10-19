FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KTOS. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $79,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,745 shares of company stock worth $2,601,910. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

