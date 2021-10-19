FY2021 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Raised by Analyst

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $10.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.98.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.88.

NYSE TDG opened at $639.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

