FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fast Retailing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of FRCOY stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

About Fast Retailing

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

