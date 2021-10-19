FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Increased by Cormark (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.91.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.07.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

