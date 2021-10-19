FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Increased by Cormark (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter.
Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.07.
In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
