FY2023 EPS Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Worthington Industries in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

WOR opened at $53.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

