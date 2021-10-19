Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.54 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

PG&E stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

