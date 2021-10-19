Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,321,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,754,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after acquiring an additional 911,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,437,000 after acquiring an additional 553,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after acquiring an additional 328,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

