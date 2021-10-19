Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.