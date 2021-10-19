Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Head to Head Analysis

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vail Resorts and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 10 5 0 2.33 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vail Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $312.55, suggesting a potential downside of 8.83%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.27%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 6.45% 7.40% 2.12% Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vail Resorts and Gambling.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 7.05 $98.83 million $3.19 107.46 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 14.05 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Gambling.com Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

