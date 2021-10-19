Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 19,100 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $287.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.63 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

