Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.59 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

