Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.98 Million Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Navigator were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth $192,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the first quarter worth $240,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NVGS stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $493.54 million, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 2.45.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

