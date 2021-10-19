Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.51 Million Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.16% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 141,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWW opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

