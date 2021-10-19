Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 846.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.39.

CCK stock opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

