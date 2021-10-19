Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.