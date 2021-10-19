Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 32 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $461.95 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $453.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.63. The company has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

