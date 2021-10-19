GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

GAN stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 625,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,275. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $673.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 408,919 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

