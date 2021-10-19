Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Garmin by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Garmin by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN remained flat at $$159.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 17,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,761. Garmin has a 12-month low of $97.44 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

