GATX (GATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GATX (NYSE:GATX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. GATX has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.