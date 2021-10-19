GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of GCP Student Living in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get GCP Student Living alerts:

Shares of DIGS stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 211 ($2.76). 4,617,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £960.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.67. GCP Student Living has a 52 week low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 216.11 ($2.82).

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Student Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Student Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.