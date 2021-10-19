Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.95. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 2,071,783 shares changing hands.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$229.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
