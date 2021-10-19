Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.95. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 2,071,783 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$229.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien sold 80,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$67,147.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,252 shares in the company, valued at C$269,129.16. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$29,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,331.13. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,953.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

