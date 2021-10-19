Geeq (GEEQ) Price Up 35.8% This Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $244,230.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00041834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00195420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00090275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

