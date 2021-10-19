General Electric (GE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GE opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11. General Electric has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $115.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.19.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

