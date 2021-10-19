General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,259,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.