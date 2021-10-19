Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is Rinet Co LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rinet Co LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 3.1% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rinet Co LLC owned 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $16,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 75.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $461,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

