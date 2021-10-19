Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,873 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $76,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IDACORP by 79.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IDACORP by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

IDACORP stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.