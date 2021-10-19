Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $78,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Avient in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avient by 735.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

