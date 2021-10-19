Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 41,686 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Itron worth $77,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Itron by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Itron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after acquiring an additional 216,786 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after acquiring an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Itron by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after acquiring an additional 334,435 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.92.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

