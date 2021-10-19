Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,464,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $75,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

