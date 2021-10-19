Geode Capital Management LLC Has $82.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Cousins Properties worth $82,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 193.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 196.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $120,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.