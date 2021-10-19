Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 895,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $81,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 512.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

