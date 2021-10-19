Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -186.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.35 million, a PE ratio of -68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Land stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Gladstone Land worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.