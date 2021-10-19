Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.70

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.70 and last traded at $88.36, with a volume of 1234602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

