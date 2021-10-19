Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

